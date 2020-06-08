With the spread of the coronavirus in Yakima County, many Yakima residents are looking for ways to make a positive impact and recognize others. Today’s shout-outs:
Marcy Durbin and Melissa Roberts recognize
- Tricia Ewing, a small-business owner in Union Gap who has started sewing masks for essential workers.
“As soon as her business had to close, she knew she wanted to help our community,” the women wrote in their shout-out. “She began sewing masks. She would wake up early and begin sewing, and sometimes, she would sew until 9 o’clock at night.”
The women said Ewing has made masks for North Star Lodge, Wray’s, Fred Meyer, People For People, a Sunnyside dairy and also family and friends. Ewing’s masks have been mailed to New Orleans, Moses Lake, Oregon and California.
Glenda Epperheimer recognizes
- the staff at the Yakima COVID-19 testing clinic, who have been working long days and hours for community members, including children and the elderly. “The medical assistants at the Virginia Mason Memorial COVID-19 Testing Clinic at Creekside work 12-hour shifts in all sorts of weather to assess patients and safely administer tests to those who need them, while patients remain in their cars,” Epperheimer wrote.
- Sue Fletcher appreciates Highland High School staff — from teachers to bus drivers and cafeteria workers — for handing out free meal boxes every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children.
“People here are very appreciative of their efforts and the time spent each week in preparing and then handing out the boxes in all kinds of weather,” Fletcher wrote. “They deserve a big shout-out fowr so much done from such a small community as ours.”