With the spread of the coronavirus in Yakima County, many Yakima residents are looking for ways to make a positive impact and recognize others.
Today’s shoutouts:
Dana Pride is grateful for the
- little free library on Viola Avenue near 34th Avenue. “I noticed the book selections are frequently updated as people share as well as take,” she said.
- Diann Cole is grateful for an online group for the Wellington Estates neighborhood in Yakima, where people are volunteering to help each other. “Kindness is very evident in this time of need,” Cole said. “I feel so blessed to live in this community, where we all look after each other.”
- JoAnn Johnston recognizes Yakima resident Shari Dover for making masks for health care workers. Johnston said, “While confined to her independent apartment, she has used her time in isolation for others. She is an amazing lady.”
- Darla Jean Nass recognizes LaVonna Fuller for making masks for friends and seniors who need them.