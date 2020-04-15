Baxter Construction in Yakima wanted to show its appreciation for first responders and front-line workers during the coronavirus crisis, and give them one less thing to worry about. For the past several weeks, the company has offered free sanitation services to local law enforcement and nonprofits.
Owner Brice Baxter said he wanted to give back to the community in a way that wouldn’t duplicate other efforts and might have a ripple effect.
“By working with first responders who interact with others, by helping them stay healthy, we are also helping the larger Yakima Valley stay healthy,” he said.
The crew offers free medical grade disinfectant services for fire stations in Yakima, East Valley, Moxee, West Valley, Selah, Gleed and Naches. They also offered free vehicle sanitizing services for two weeks for Yakima Valley and tribal police, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, and Washington State Patrol officers at their location on River Road in Yakima.
The process, which uses an ultra-low volume fogger and a hospital grade aerosol, takes several hours to complete and kills any pathogens that might be in the patrol cars at that time, Baxter said.
“We are taking them back to square one, to give them relief that something is not lurking in their vehicles,” he said.
Baxter said he only planned to offer the free services to law enforcement officers for one week but then got a boost from a subcontractor, the Yakima-based company Big Foot Electric, that extended the option for another week.
The company also has offered disinfecting services for local nonprofits including the Yakima Union Gospel Mission and Northwest Harvest, which expressed thanks on social media. Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, and the Yakima County Sheriff’s office also thanked the company.
“They sanitized our main complex, evidence building, search and rescue building and our precinct in Zillah,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If this was not enough, today they also did 6 patrol vehicles for the night shift and one day shift deputy in Zillah who could not make it to Yakima.”
Baxter, whose company has operated in Yakima for the last 25 years, said being able to give back to the community has been phenomenal. He said he’s grateful to his crew for the hours they’ve put in. He also said he’s proud of them.
“I have to give a shoutout to my crew, the guys and gals performing this service,” he said. “Although they are all PPE’d up, they are still putting themselves in harm’s way. They could be sitting at home, but they’ve chosen to stay on the job, and I’m so proud of them for that.”