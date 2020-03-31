With the spread of the coronavirus in Yakima County, many Yakima residents are looking for ways to make a positive impact and recognize others. Today’s shout-outs:
• Human-sized flamingo: Yakima resident Loren Lund gives a shout-out to a person who lightened her neighborhood’s mood by dressing up as a flamingo while on a daily stroll along Snow Mountain Road. “Kids and neighbors loved it,” Lund wrote. “Need more flamingos walking around.”
• Sharing flowers: Yakima resident Carolyn Henry recognizes Findery Flowers and Gifts owners Sue and Judy for a spot of surprise kindness. Henry said her doorbell rang Friday evening. When she opened the door, she found a beautiful vase with lovely fresh flowers on her doorstep.
“Owners Sue and Judy said they just wanted to put a smile on our faces during this difficult lockdown time,” Henry wrote. “What a beautiful way to brighten our lives.”
• Connecting through dance: Yakima resident Donna Orvald appreciates Sarah Marquis and the staff at Melody Lane Dance, Music, and Drama Academy – including Paige, Kyle, and Jenn – for creating online dance videos for students.
Orvald said some classes are just for fun, while others allow kids to hang out virtually or do their homework together. “My 11-year-old granddaughter looks forward to these classes every day,” Orvald wrote.
“In this time of social disconnect, my granddaughter experiences connection. I am very grateful for the passion and devotion of these wonderful people.”