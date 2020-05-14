Celina Garza grew up working in asparagus fields near Granger.
As a young woman, she woke around 4:30 a.m., cut asparagus until about 8 a.m., then rushed off to school.
After school, on hot days, she returned to the fields and worked until dusk, then headed home to finish homework, sleep, wake up, and start all over again.
Garza, who now lives in Yakima with her daughter, Carol, jumped on board when Carol found a request online from the Yakima Immigrant Response Network for face masks for farmworkers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know how hard it is to be out there working all day,” she said.
The Yakima Immigrant Response Network is a group of volunteers that works to support immigrant communities throughout the Yakima Valley. The group, aware that thousands of local workers needed masks, posted patterns and asked for help. The response has been amazing, said member Danielle Surkatty.
Several sewing groups have stepped up to make the masks, while other community members have donated more than $1,000 to the cause.
Connected to a cause
Garza said migrant populations have always been close to her heart. She taught as an EPIC head start teacher for 18 years. Many of the children had parents who worked in the fields. She also worked at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, where she helped with voluntary parenting classes. Many of her students there also were migrants.
But Garza also has an personal connection to the situation facing farm, warehouse and agriculture employees concerned about workplace safety during the pandemic. Her brother works at Tyson Beef in Wallula, which recently saw an outbreak of coronavirus cases in workers.
Garza set up a sewing station in her basement. She sewed 30 masks for people she knew. Then she sewed 20 more for the Yakima Immigrant Response Network. Making each mask makes her feel like she’s accomplishing something.
“Migrant families are struggling, so I figured I might as well do something,” she said. “I feel like I’m doing a little to help this community, and I challenge myself to see how many I can make.”
Yakima resident Yalisha Case, who also is making masks for YIRN, is concerned that unsafe conditions for workers could endanger not only the well-being of those workers, but also the food supply.
“We’re not protecting the people who are putting the food in the stores,” she said. “So that’s a problem.”
Case tries to infuse her hopes for good health for the wearer into each mask she makes. Community members who have heard of Case’s efforts have donated small amounts of cash, mask donations, fabrics, and a sewing machine to her efforts.
“I posted on Facebook when my sewing machine broke, and I had a response within the hour,” she said. “That sort of response has been so gratifying.”
Case and her friends are part of a sewing effort with Seamstresses Unite, a group sewing masks for farm and health care workers, other essential workers, and immunocompromised people. The group’s GoFundMe account for its efforts has raised more than $6,000 for the efforts.
Meeting a need
Members of the Yakima Immigrant Response Network had made or collected almost 400 masks as of Tuesday. Surkatty said the masks have been distributed to smaller groups of workers who don’t have access to them otherwise.
“It would be really nice if employers provided masks to all of their workers in the fields. But if it’s not happening, we’ll do what we can to help,” she said.
Mike Gempler, with the Yakima Growers League, noted in an interview last week that growers are running into problems with supply shortages. He said growers are working hard to meet enhanced guidelines for sanitation.
The Sewists of Yakima, a group of six women, had completed 2,100 masks as of Tuesday.
Yoshi Garcia, a sewer and organizer of the group’s fundraiser, first made masks for her father, who is immunocompromised. She also made masks for her mother-in-law, who works in a local warehouse. Then she decided to keep making masks, starting in March with $100 of material she purchased. Requests for small numbers of masks trickled in, then grew to 50, 200, and then 2,000.
Garcia said group members can accommodate requests for up to 50 masks for free but started asking for donations of $2 a mask for the larger requests to cover costs.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be financially sustainable, because there are just six of us,” she said. “We’re only charging enough to cover the cost of the mask.
The group started a GoFundMe to cover supplies and had raised $1,200 as of Tuesday, with donations from 39 people.
The masks aren’t limited to farm workers. They’ve donated requested masks also to Yakima Valley Pet Rescue, Golden Village Retirement Home, the Union Gospel Mission and the Navajo Nation. While Garcia can make up to 160 masks a day, she dreams of recruiting more sewers to the small group to make a bigger impact.
“People don’t even have to know how to sew,” she said. “If they’re willing to learn and to donate the time and effort, we can teach them and get them the supplies.”
Editorial Note: This story has been updated to reflect Celina Garza worked as a Head Start teacher.