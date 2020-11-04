As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local organizations are looking for ways to bring some autumn cheer to the communities they serve.
Marlinda Andres, activities director for Prestige Care’s Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center, said long-term care residents have struggled with social distancing protocols that keep them from their loved ones.
In past years, staff transported residents to local pumpkin patches when autumn rolled around, Andres said. This year, since that’s not an option, she decided to bring a pumpkin patch to the center’s residents.
“Life has been so challenging for our residents living in a nursing home during this pandemic,” she said. “Part of my job as activities director is to find ways on how to bring in the fun and brighten their days amidst this crisis.”
Andres had connections to Imperial’s Garden in Yakima, which donated a huge bin of pumpkins for her cause. She also used part of her activities budget to spruce up the area with scarecrows, plants, corn husks and backdrops.
As she and staff set up the pumpkins around the center’s patio, residents asked questions.
“They were asking, ‘Is it really a pumpkin patch for us?’” she said. “You can’t explain how happy they are, getting out of their rooms, coming to check it out.”
Members of Wesley United Methodist Church at 114 N. 48th Ave. in Yakima also spotted a need in their community — for food.
Amy Halvorson Miller, a church member who helps with the church’s existing food ministry programs, noticed a person in her neighborhood put out a bin of packaged food one day.
The experience made her wonder if there was a need for food in Yakima.
She was driving one day when she heard a radio announcer start talking about little free pantries. She jumped online and found the concept is similar to the now-popular little free library, in which people can pick up or drop off books in a self-contained receptacle.
The motto of the movement was “Take what you need, give what you can.”
“We get very generous donations for our feeding ministry,” she said. “We always have extra. I realized we could do this.”
With the help of K.C. Mitchell, a church member with carpentry skills, the church created and installed its bright blue-and-white little free pantry Sunday, accessible via the entrance on 48th Avenue.
The pantry contains two shelves stocked with dry beans, pasta, condiments, and other staples. Miller’s hope for the pantry is that people in need will be able to fill some of the gaps in their grocery lists while retaining their dignity.
“We have the pantry in a drive-through area that doesn’t require someone to go to the office,” she said. “The hope is that someone who would have gaps in their groceries would come and take only what they need for the short run.”
Miller said people are welcome to drop off a small number of donated goods that are nutritious and nonperishable, such as canned meats and beans or staples. Donations of unused toiletry items, such as toothbrushes or soap, also would be appropriate, she said.