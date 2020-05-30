Many of Yakima County’s senior citizens have been spearheading community efforts to protect front line and other essential workers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
What better time to honor them than during Older Americans month?
May is the nationally designated month of appreciation and recognition for the elderly and their value in society. In conjunction with Older Americans Month, Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers issued a proclamation at the City Council’s last meeting.
Byers noted the city has a growing number of older Americans who make countless contributions to the community every day, and that older Americans “are essential and valuable members who greatly contribute to our community.”
Yakima’s seniors have been sewing masks and isolation gowns for health care workers, farmworkers, and other essential workers since March, when the coronavirus outbreak took hold here. They’ve also been volunteering at food banks, running errands for those not able to get out, and cheerfully informing their worried families from long-term care quarantine that they’re doing just fine.
Bobby Lee Pottenger, a younger American who is the manager of B+C Sewing, was quick to recognize both the work ethic and positive attitudes of the older generation in Yakima. The sewing shop has served as a collection point for homemade personal protective equipment from volunteer sewers, most of whom have been older, Pottenger said.
“It shows the heart and passion that older people have for their generation, and for the generations to come,” he said. “They want to help. They want to be a part of the movement. That generation is the hard workers, and when they set their mind to it, they can bust out 200 masks in a day. We couldn’t do it without the older generation.”
Here are stories from a few local residents who have stepped up to support their communities in this time of need.
Shelly Jenkins
Shelly Jenkins, 71, spent 40 years as a physician assistant at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic before she retired.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Yakima, she knew there would be a need for additional personal protective equipment.
Unfortunately, Jenkins doesn’t sew.
She’s a musician. She’s also an organizer, most recently of Yakima’s monthly contra dances. When the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order canceled the events she organized, Jenkins found herself with nothing to do.
So she started organizing mask making efforts through a new, socially distanced group — The Ladies of the Masque. The group of 13 sewers and four support volunteers, in addition to Jenkins, had completed 829 masks as of Wednesday, of which 256 went to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital staff and 573 going to essential workers.
Jenkins pre-cuts the fabric in her home in Yakima. Her husband, who does sew, helps with the ties that secure the masks to people’s faces. Jenkins then packages the material into kits that she distributes to volunteers, who sew the masks and return them to her for distribution.
Jenkins had dropped off more than 300 kits on Tuesday, when she took the newspaper’s call, and she was on her way to drop off 150 more. When asked why she decided to get involved, she replied, “I don’t know how to answer that. It’s what I do. It’s how I operate.”
Jenkins, like the other people interviewed for this story, said she didn’t want recognition. She tried repeatedly to shift the focus to the collective efforts throughout the Yakima Valley.
“There are so many people who are out there doing this,” she said. “It’s great how the community is pulling together.”
Mary Hovsepian
Yakima resident Mary Hovsepian, 72, taught middle school and served as a school librarian for 28 years before she retired.
Prior to the pandemic, Hovsepian volunteered at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. She also made volunteer hospice visits to patients and did what she could to make them more comfortable, whether that was cleaning for them, reading to them, or keeping them company.
COVID-19 canceled those in-person interactions and has been “a pain in the neck” for the 72-year-old Hovsepian.
“I can’t check in with my patients,” she said. “I can’t visit with them. I didn’t want to sit around and do nothing.”
So Hovsepian has been sewing masks instead. She’s been grocery shopping for people in quarantine and delivering meals. She’s also been checking in weekly, by phone, with her hospice patients.
“I call them every weekend and say, ‘Hey, you remember me? I haven’t forgotten about you. I will be coming back, and I can’t wait,” she said.
Bonny Dubois Alkofer
Bonny Dubois Alkofer, 73, started sewing masks for friends and family who couldn’t find supplies in stores. Then, she just kept on sewing.
She started with kits from Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, making masks for health care workers. Then she received a call from Summitview Living Care and started making masks for the residents there.
Alkofer estimated she’s made about 150 masks for family and friends, and several hundred more for the hospital and care centers. But, she added, “there are folks who have made more than I have.”
She is grateful for the experience.
“It’s been nice to know that we can help,” she said. “We don’t just have to sit back and watch the news. We can do something.”
Alkofer said she would love to see the people who end up with her masks, but she has been in quarantine for her own safety. She puts finished masks in a bag outside her door for pickup. Still, she likes to think of the people who will receive the masks. She hopes they will like the designs and styles she’s picked.
“Those of us who are making the masks are not doing this for fame or glory,” she said. “We’re doing this for our friends and family.”
Josie Burson
Wapato resident Josie Burson, 70, started sewing masks for friends, family and church members. Then she made masks for anyone who wanted or needed them — including friends in North Carolina, Texas, Idaho and California, who saw the pictures she posted on Facebook.
Burson said she has always been a sewer; she used to make dresses for her daughters when they were younger. But learning how to make masks has been a process, from getting down the basics to learning tricks to speed things up.
“I’ve watched a lot of YouTube videos,” Burson said. “I can hardly get them made fast enough.”
Burson said she’s enjoyed trips to JoAnn Fabrics, where she’s met other women also there to pick up supplies and been able to learn from their experiences. She’s also started sewing isolation gowns for Emerald Care Living in Wapato, hearing about the need from a friend and because her church is involved with the center’s activities.
As of Wednesday, Burson had completed 1,085 masks. She had also mended 26 isolation gowns and made an additional 21 for the long-term care center.
She said makes the masks and gowns to protect the ones she loves, she said.
“It is really fulfilling,” Burson said. “I can’t go into the hospitals and care for sick people, but I can sew.”