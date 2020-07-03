The Fourth of July won’t be the same this year, and that’s true for long-term care center residents as well as for the general public.
Group activities still aren’t allowed at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but staff still plan to celebrate — safely — with their residents.
Administrator Joany Schimmelfennig said staff plan to surprise residents with holiday treats and trivia games for the Fourth of July.
“We also bought festive gear for the residents and staff to wear on Saturday,” she said. “The team decorated the different units to bring some holiday spirits to the facility.”
Schimmelfennig said staff will post pictures after the holiday.
Good Samaritan has been cleared to admit new residents, with staff continuing to follow state and federal recommendations for residents’ safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
No residents have tested positive since May 7, and the last positive test for a staff member was June 8.
Schimmelfennig said the center has admitted both COVID and non-COVID residents in the past two weeks. Staff continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare Services, the Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control, as well as local health leaders, she said.
Schimmelfennig said staff are required to wear personal protective equipment and are screened for symptoms and have their temperatures taken prior to shifts. Staff also monitor residents daily for symptoms.
Good Samaritan posts regular updates on its Facebook page. A June 24 update noted the center has had 73 cases. Of those, 56 people have recovered, one person remains hospitalized, and 12 have died. The center reported four active cases.
All 32 staff members who tested positive for the virus have recovered, the update said.
Schimmelfennig said center staff also have worked hard to keep their residents connected to their loved ones, despite the extended lockdown.
A majority of residents have private rooms that allow for window visits. Those residents who do not have windows can visit with family members through the windows in the center’s lobby areas.
To provide additional privacy, staff set up another area of the center near a window with speaker phones, which helps those who are hard of hearing, Schimmelfennig said.
She added that Good Samaritan also is continuing with Zoom and FaceTime calls.