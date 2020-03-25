With the spread of the coronavirus in Yakima County, many residents are seeking ways to make a positive impact, and want to recognize others helping out.
Today’s shout-outs:
- Yakima resident Tracy Rippee wants to give a shout-out to her neighborhood near Kissel Park for their friendliness and consideration of each other. Rippee said people have teamed up to make sections of each block look better. She’s noticed people interacting more, while staying the recommended 6 feet apart.
“I don’t normally see that in my neighborhood because everyone is usually in such a hurry,” she said. “The thing that strikes me though is the number of people helping each other. There are trees going in, flower beds filling up. People seem to really be enjoying each other — at a safe distance, of course.”
• Karen Tompkins appreciates people at Dad’s House, who she said are transforming the church to become a shelter for young people served by Rod’s House. Tompkins also mentions the staff of The Lab Restaurant, owned by chef and pastor Shawn Niles, who she said is providing food for the youth along with several other people who have contributed to expenses. “We have a very generous community,” Tompkins said.
• John Tudisco, who lives in Portland but frequently visits family in Yakima, wants to mention Bale Breaker Brewing Co., which is offering incentives online to anyone who can show proof of donating blood or donating food to a local food bank. Tudisco wrote, “I think this deserves recognition. Not only because it’s admirable, but because it might encourage other places to do the same.”
• Yakima resident Pat Wangler appreciates the staff of Standard Paint and Flooring in Yakima. Wangler said she needed paint supplies but was not able to go into the store to get them, so employees delivered them to her car. “I thought it was very cordial of them,” she said.