Following a statewide shutdown of dine-in eating through the end of March, many local businesses started worrying about how they would keep their doors open.

The Lab on Summitview Avenue took a different approach. Owner and Pastor Shawn Niles wondered about how he could give back to a community in need.

Niles knew several people at Mabel Swan Manor, an affordable housing apartment complex for seniors less than two blocks from The Lab. He reached out and asked if he and his staff could deliver home-cooked meals.

No, staff told him. To protect its residents, no one was allowed to enter the Manor.

Niles came up with a different approach. He asked if residents would be able to pick up meals from his restaurant. He was told they could.

This week, fliers posted inside the complex announced residents could receive a free meal at the Lab each day for the entire week.

Several seniors stopped by the restaurant Wednesday to pick up their meals. They were smiling, laughing, chatting amiably with each other or with Niles, who called many of them by name.

For Patti Bost and Judith Schmidt, both Mabel Swan Manor residents, the two-block walk to the restaurant, the smiling staff and delicious food have become the highlight of their day.

“This is a brand new shop, but he’s giving back,” Schmidt said. “He is being so generous.”

Giving back

Niles, known affectionately in the Yakima community as the Fat Pastor, opened The Lab on Feb. 19. Like others, he has concerns about the statewide ban on eating at restaurants.

But also saw an opportunity to do some good.

“We are following the orders of the governor,” he said. “But rather than focus on what we were going to lose, we wanted to see what we could do to give back.”

People can pick from the restaurant’s entire menu, which includes Asian and Mediterranean food, Niles said.

Peggy Thomas, sous chef at The Lab, said people have been working their way through the menu rather than sticking with one option.

“A woman came in on Monday and thought she would only be able to get one meal, and we told her it was all week and she was so happy,” Thomas said. “People have been wanting to try everything.”

Thomas said it's a blessing to feed people and witness their gratitude.

“It’s a scary time for people and I’m glad that we’re able to help,” she said. “Giving back to the community is just as important, or more important, than the bottom line right now.”

Niles said about 20 seniors have been stopping by throughout the day. They appreciate the interaction as well as the food, Niles said.

“They feel so alone right now,” he said. “That interaction is really meaningful and important to them.”

Touched by generosity

Bost, who was at The Lab for her first time Wednesday, said she was excited about the food. She said walking to the restaurant also was also nice after being cooped up indoors.

“It’s been boring,” she said.

Schmidt, who knew Niles because he is the pastor of her church, said Bible study and worship services have been cancelled, which made for “a whole week of nothing to do.”

Schmidt goes to the restaurant to pick up meals for her friends at the Manor who don’t want to venture out. She had already eaten at the restaurant at least five times before the free meal announcement, she said.

“I love the Hawaiian chicken,” she said. “And the adult Sloppy Joe is to die for. So is the salad!”

Niles said people have been donating money to cover the cost of the free meals.

He’s heard other local restaurants have also started feeding the hungry with bagged lunches or slices of pizza. That’s a win for Yakima, he said.

“The doctors and scientists are working really hard to find a cure, so I feel our job is to focus on how we can be generous and have gratitude for what we do have,” he said. “I think Yakima will really stand out in all of this if we can be generous.”

