Take those social distancing guidelines outside. It’s spring and the weather is nice. Trees are flowering and plants are blooming.

You might see some inspirational chalk art while you’re out and could add your own to the gallery.

Colorful messages and motifs like rainbows abound at Kissel Park in Yakima. Visitors have posted photos and comments on social media about the artwork on the park’s wide blacktop pathways.

“Love one another,” says one message with a heart. “Miracles exist,” is another, along with “Find happy find peace.” There are many more.

In Sunnyside, the director of the Sunnyside Community Center, which like many places remains closed due to the novel coronavirus, is encouraging those who would usually come to the center to create chalk art at home and share the photos on the center’s Facebook page.

Five-year-old twin brothers Zach and Drex Huefner of Yakima didn’t need any prompting. The sons of Greg Huefner and Lisa Wallace create art when they’re in school, so were happy to head out to their sidewalk at 4706 W. Lincoln Ave. and brighten it with color and positive messages.

Though the messages have faded a bit since they made them on March 20, you can still see “From Our House to Yours” and “We’re All in this Together” on either side of a rectangle of several sections of vivid, saturated color.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

Wallace posted a photo on her private Instagram account that day with a comment.

“Chalk art got us outside creating and as an unintended bonus it forced drivers to slow down on W. Lincoln Ave. You’re welcome neighbors,” she wrote.

They all wish they could brighten up the messages and add more, but they used “every last bit of chalk” that day, she said March 27. They ordered more chalk on Amazon, but it won’t be shipped until later in April. They don’t want to wait that long so might head to Fred Meyer to find more.

Inspiration for the design came from the web, Wallace said. They defined the sections with painter’s tape. Their artistic effort took a couple hours.

“Drex was hoping it would add color to the world. ... A couple people have stopped and taken pictures,” she said. Neighbors a few houses to the east on the same side of Lincoln created some, too, and the family hopes others are inspired to do the same.

They might get in on another fun trend happening in neighborhoods on the West Side of the state, Wallace said.

“My girlfriend lives in Kirkland and said people are putting all kinds of stuffed animals in their windows” so kids can “hunt” them when they’re out getting some fresh air, she added.