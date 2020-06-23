As Yakima County remains solidly in Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan, more small businesses are announcing temporary closures.
Gasperetti’s Gourmet Restaurant, at 1013 N. First St., announced Tuesday that it will close Saturday and will not reopen until the county enters Phase 3.
The restaurant had been serving customers through take-out only options. But owner John Gasperetti said in a news release that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as restrictions on reopening, factored into the temporary closure decision.
“We want to thank our staff for being patient during this time as guidelines and regulations change almost daily, and our amazing customers who have supported us for the last 54 years,” Gasperetti said.
The restaurant will work to ensure the safety and well-being of its staff and customers when reopening, he said.
Several other restaurants have opted to close temporarily while they wait for the county to move up in state’s reopening plan. Restaurants are able to resume indoor dining, with restrictions, in Phases 2 and 3.
The Yakima Sports Center in Yakima ended its delivery and takeout service at the end of May and said they will reopen when the county reaches Phase 2. Provisions Restaurant and Market in Terrace Heights temporarily closed May 1 after offering delivery and takeout for more than a month. On May 26, the restaurant said on its Facebook page that it hopes to reopen once the county reaches Phase 2.
Meraki Creations, a Yakima restaurant that had been open for fewer than two months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Yakima Valley, also opted to temporarily close last week.
For one Yakima restaurant, however, the closure will be permanent. In early May, Jack-son’s Sports Bar and ClubHouse Lounge indicated it would not be reopening through a goodbye message in front of the restaurant. The restaurant had closed when the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect.