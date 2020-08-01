State regulations concerning funerals and weddings

Effective August 10, 2020, the following changes to the Governor’s Memorandum on Phase 1,

2, and 3 Religious Weddings and Funerals will apply in all phases regardless of venue:

a. Indoor occupancy is limited to 20 percent or 30 people, whichever is less, if and

only if six feet of physical distancing between households can be achieved.

Outdoor ceremonies are limited to 30 people, and at least six feet of physical

distancing between households is required.

b. Consistent with existing guidance, indoor ceremonies are prohibited in Phase 1.

c. Only ceremonies are permitted, and ceremonies must follow all other provisions

of the “Religious and Faith-based Organization COVID-19 Requirements.”

d. Receptions are prohibited.

The August 10, 2020, effective date of this section (Secular and Religious Weddings and

Funerals) applies only if the event was planned before the date of this memorandum. Any

events planned after the date of this memorandum must comply with the above rules starting

July 30, 2020.