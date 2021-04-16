The federal government is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
The death must have occurred in the United States and the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19, under the Federal Emergency Management Agency program.
A few examples of eligible expenses are: transfer of remains, a casket or urn; a burial plot or cremation niche; a marker or headstone; clergy or officiant services; arrangement of a funeral ceremony; use of funeral home equipment or staff and cremation or interment costs.
Families will need to gather several pieces of information before contacting FEMA to apply. Call FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance helpline at 1-844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, to begin the application process.
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
For more information, check out the funeral assistance announcement or call FEMA's COVID-19 Helpline. Find answers to frequently asked questions at www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq.
FEMA said people should be alert to scammers reaching out to register them for funeral assistance. FEMA will not contact people before they register for assistance.