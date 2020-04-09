A new statewide fund supported by Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, could provide some much-needed help for food banks in central Washington.
Across the state an estimated 1.6 million people are expected to need help with food this week, and Philanthropy Northwest CEO Kiran Ahuja said the number could rise to 2 million as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Seattle-based nonprofit hopes to raise $13 million over the next month for the Washington Food Fund to help Food Lifeline, Second Harvest and Northwest Harvest deliver to every food bank in the state.
“We’ve had a great response so far,” Ahuja said, noting that some major contributions from businesses would be announced later this week. “I know that we’re pulling in a lot of the local legislators to be a part of this effort, a lot of the community foundations and a lot of the community-based organizations.”
Northwest Harvest will be responsible for providing emergency response to 13 counties in central and western Washington, including Yakima and Kittitas counties. The group’s central Washington community engagement manager, Sheri Bissell, said the fund would be crucial because of the region’s “tremendous need.”
Vulnerable communities in particular are struggling since record numbers of people filed for unemployment following Inslee’s stay-at-home order, which has been extended through May 4. Bissell said Northwest Harvest has reached out to school districts and low-income senior housing to go along with its typical distributions to partner programs.
One of those, Sunrise Outreach, generally relies on Northwest Harvest for 40 to 50 percent of its supplies for food banks in Yakima, Sunnyside, Wapato, Wiley City and Mabton, according to director of food operations Ken Trainor. He said Friday the Wapato location offered food boxes of 40 to 60 pounds to more than 175 families, compared to 80 on a normal Friday.
He expects those numbers to drop a bit this week after some families received food stamp assistance for April, but said it’s going to be a struggle as the need starts growing again. The food banks are maintaining adequate inventories for now but still need volunteers, preferably younger, healthy people who are less vulnerable to the virus.
“I love the senior volunteers but I don’t want to put them to put themselves in harm’s way,” Trainor said. “We’re trying to get masks. That’s a big need we have.”
Bissell said Northwest Harvest provides gloves and volunteers must have masks to comply with new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and they’ve found enough people to produce emergency 12-pound boxes, as well as some 18-pound “variety boxes.” That’s a change from previous bulk packages offered prior to the pandemic, and their menu’s changed dramatically as well.
Prior to the pandemic Bissell said nearly 90% of food came from donations, while the rest was purchased by Northwest Harvest. That’s been flipped as donations dry up — they’re down 70% across the state, according to Philanthropy Northwest — and the organization sometimes must wait for a lagging supply when purchasing groceries.
The Washington Food Fund had already raised $306,000 by 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than 24 hours after it was announced. First Lady Trudi Inslee said additional help could come people planting backyard gardens and encouraged people to help their neighbors any way they could.
“The best way to volunteer for this is to go on social media, tell your friends about this effort and ask them to donate to this fund,” Inslee said.
She’s hopeful the fund will help Washington stay ahead of a problem not expected to disappear anytime soon with tens of thousands of the state’s citizens out of work until their places of employment can reopen. Ahuja said she’s already been in touch with officials from Alaska and believes the state’s private-public partnership could be model for others across the nation.