Like many other business ventures in the Yakima Valley, Fulcrum’s prospects before COVID-19 were bright.
The organization, which formed in late 2018, built a growing and enthusiastic network through monthly events aimed at helping people cultivate and develop innovative business ideas.
By February of this year, it completed a remodel of the former First Baptist Church in downtown Yakima for the Fulcrum Innovation Center to provide event, co-working and office space.
It was the first phase of a larger mixed-use space that would house an incubator to support emerging businesses and provide living and working spaces for local entrepreneurs.
The coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic hit halted that positive momentum. On Thursday, the organization announced it would wind down operations, including its events, and close the Fulcrum Innovation Center.
During a livestream on its Facebook page Wednesday evening, Fulcrum Executive Director Chelann Watt and co-founder Lonnie Gienger said the organization could no longer move forward under the economic conditions created by the pandemic.
“You can’t make a vision happen when your structure and all the different parts that go into running it are completely irrelevant,” Watt said during the Facebook Live announcement.
Fulcrum had planned to generate revenue through events booked at the Innovation Center and leases for the building’s office and co-working spaces while it continued to seek long-term donors and investors. The organization anticipated it would have more than enough revenue from event rentals and office space leases to cover its expenses.
“Everything was going so well,” Watt said in a phone interview Thursday. “I think for Yakima in general; we were at the height of a business boom, it was incredible to see.”
Pandemic hurts revenue
When the pandemic hit, Fulcrum moved events online. As in-person events were canceled or postponed, and the organization lost a crucial source of revenue.
The organization spent several months discussing whether it could pivot its business model. But it became clear the pandemic would hurt the event, office space and co-working industries that would have used the Fulcrum Innovation Center for an undetermined amount of time.
After spending several months contemplating other options, Watt and the organization’s board of directors decided the organization’s business model could not be sustained under current economic conditions.
“We had a specific ... business model we were pretty excited about, and we were on a great path to accomplish that,” Gienger said during the Facebook live announcement. “We’re just sad to communicate with you all that we don’t see that business model working for some time.”
Watt, in a phone interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic, said that she would spend the next few months winding down the organization and contemplating her next move. She plans to work with her husband on his company in the meantime.
Watt urged those who were part of the Fulcrum community to find ways to cultivate new ideas that would be needed as the U.S. and the world work to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The Fulcrum Facebook Group will remain online so members of the community — or anyone interested in entrepreneurship and business collaboration — can use the content, such as fireside chats with local entrepreneurs, she said.
During the Facebook announcement, Watt said she wants members of the Fulcrum community to continue collaborating and that she would support other efforts to cultivate and develop business innovation in the Yakima Valley.
“The message here tonight is sometimes that vehicle gets ripped out from underneath you, (but) you can still have the belief and the vision and still get up and try again,” Watt said.