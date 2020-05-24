On May 7, Allan Bros. became the first packing house in Yakima County where workers protested the company’s response to COVID-19.
The strike at Allan Bros. and at several other fruit packing houses in the Yakima Valley came as the result of fear and uncertainty among workers over whether their employers had done enough to prevent the spread COVID-19.
Allan Bros. met with workers during the first day of the strike to listen to concerns. Then it closed the packing house for several days to evaluate its social distancing and sanitation procedures. During the closure, company officials met with a Yakima Health District technical committee. Other than a few recommendations on additional measures, the committee said the company had been meeting guidelines.
On May 11, when Allan Bros. reopened the plant, it started giving out face shields and masks to employees. The operators told Yakima Health District officials that those items had just arrived when workers began their strike.
On May 12, the company provided a tour of the plant to the Yakima Herald-Republic. At the entrance of the building, security guards take workers’ temperatures and ask about various symptoms. Inside the plant, there are signs in both English and Spanish encouraging workers to stay at least 6 feet apart, when possible, as well as information on what areas of the plant are being cleaned. Plastic shields were installed to separate workers packing fruit. There are markings on the lunch tables and on the floor near microwaves to promote separation, a newer measure recommended during the Yakima Health District’s May 8 visit.
Most recently, Allan Bros. started paying employees an extra $1 an hour.
“We feel confident in the work we’re doing,” said CEO Miles Kohl in a May 12 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “We don’t want this to be confrontational.”
The strikes at Allan Bros. and several other packing houses have continued. And the tension between the Naches fruit company and its employees has only escalated. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said company officials asked them to make sure striking workers remain on public property. On Thursday, workers filed an unfair labor practices complaint alleging the company interrogated workers about strike activity and threatened to discipline workers who join the strike.
In the complaint, the workers painted the $1-an-hour offer as an attempt to prevent additional employees from striking.
Kohl denied the claims Thursday and said he respects the workers’ right to protest and has listened to employees’ concerns. He also said the company will continue to evolve its best practices.
With coronavirus cases in agricultural and food processing facilities continuing to rise in Yakima County — 494 as of Friday morning — striking workers have remained unsatisfied with the industry’s response.
Tree fruit industry officials have maintained that they have done all they can to limit the spread of coronavirus, but have been challenged by ever-changing rules and recommendations by local and state health officials.
Most new workplace regulations, such as new overtime eligibility rules or the state’s relatively new paid family and medical leave program, come with a lengthy ramp-up period. The aim is to give businesses and organizations ample time to understand new regulations, said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
With the rapid spread of COVID-19, new regulations and rules have been implemented in a matter of weeks or became effective immediately, thus allowing little time for employers to figure out how to follow guidelines, he said.
“We’re building the car while we’re driving down the highway,” DeVaney said. “It’s really confusing.”
As employers were trying to get a firmer handle on regulations, they didn’t always have all the information they needed to answer employee questions fully.
“When they don’t get a binary yes-or-no answer, they feel like information is being withheld from them,” DeVaney said.
This perceived lack of communication, especially regarding information about workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, is one reason workers have been striking.
Tracking cases
The Yakima Health District said most of the cases from workers who work for an agricultural or food production facility aren’t related to an outbreak in a facility.
The health district considers several factors in identifying an outbreak, including the percentage of the total workforce with a positive COVID-19 test, the total number of cases and the timing of those positive cases.
If there isn’t an outbreak, it’s possible someone was infected outside the workplace, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
At the same time, the Yakima Health District has said the high percentage of residents still working outside the home has contributed to the county’s high infection rate.
Generally, a company will find out about positive COVID-19 cases either through an employee volunteering their testing status or through a notice from the health district. The notice from the health district does not provide employers with identifying information, Bravo said.
That means companies have to cross-reference that information with employer disclosures or records of people calling in sick to determine which employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Bravo said individuals are not obliged to provide their place of employment to public health officials nor inform an employer of their COVID-19 status.
The health district only notifies employers of COVID-19 cases if there is a “cause of concern,” such as multiple cases from employees in the past few days. In most cases, YHD does not notify employers.
Columbia Reach Pack, for example, was notified about 31 positive cases from employees at once, in mid-April. However, it only could identify the identity half of those cases because not all employees disclosed that they had COVID-19.
“There are likely many other cases that we don’t know about, and many other places of employment that we don’t know about,” Bravo wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic last week. “COVID-19 will continue to be a persistent issue throughout our community, and this is why it is imperative that everyone act as if they already have COVID-19, and act as if others already have COVID-19 as well.”
However, that creates significant challenges for employers in communicating positive COVID-19 cases to employees, DeVaney said.
“What do you tell your employees, and how do you follow up?” he said. “Our health system was built not to manage a crisis but to protect the confidentiality of an individual’s medical information.”
The result is that workers assume employers are withholding information. “They assume the employer knows and choosing not to tell them,” he said.
He’s encouraged company officials to over communicate what they know and don’t know.
“It’s reminding employees that you may not have all the facts, but you’ll share what you know as you learn it,” he said.
Widespread testing was not initially seen as an option to screen employees, namely because there was a concern of false-negative results, DeVaney said. “You would be spending a lot of testing resources finding out information that may not be useful but may also be inaccurate.”
But DeVaney said that he also expected recommendations to change over time.
And it has: On Wednesday, 187 employees were tested at Columbia Reach Pack. The Yakima Health District set up testing there based on the high number of cases at the facility, Bravo said. Any employee could be tested, not just those showing symptoms.
Other facilities are being considered for widespread testing as well, she said.
Technical assistance team
As more agricultural and food production workers test positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County, the Yakima Health District implemented a technical assistance team. The team was tasked to visit companies to evaluate their social distancing and sanitation procedures and to provide recommendations.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association was among the organizations working with the Yakima Health District to coordinate site visits.
While the state Department of Labor & Industries also provides compliance inspections, some companies may be nervous to invite in a regulatory agency that could issue a fine or citation.
The technical assistance team makes it “very clear they’re there to encourage compliance and provide help and advice,” he said.
Several fruit companies have invited the technical assistance team to visit their facilities.
The team has made modest recommendations, such as opening a door for additional ventilation, adding marks to encourage social distancing, and making extra hand sanitizer available. Still, for the most part, public health officials have been satisfied with the efforts of fruit companies.
DeVaney said while fruit companies understand the importance of making their workplaces as safe as possible, they also can’t control the personal decisions of workers.
“You could be doing everything right at work,” he said. “But it won’t necessarily prevent someone from being exposed if they are making other choices (outside the workplace).”