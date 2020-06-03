Fruit packing house workers organized protests Tuesday in Yakima to honor the memory of a colleague.
A farmworkers union said he died of COVID-19.
David Cruz worked for the Allan Bros. fruit warehouse in Naches for 12 years, according to a news release from Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a union in Skagit County that has been assisting workers striking at six Yakima Valley warehouses.
The union said Cruz had participated briefly in the strike at Allan Bros, which started on May 7, but stopped after a few days when he starting showing COVID-19 symptoms.
"Whether he contracted the virus at work or elsewhere, his close proximity to coworkers prior to the strike increase the risk of transmission to and from him," union officials said in the news release.
Cruz’s death comes days after striking workers reached an agreement with Allan Bros. Workers declared the agreement a victory, stating that it included a provision for a workers’ committee to continue negotiating on other issues, such as wages.
For Agustin Lopez, an Allan Bros. employee who is part of a workers’ committee, Cruz’s death motivated him to continue advocating for workers.
Lopez said that while on a planned vacation, he has been providing support to other striking workers.
“We can’t stop,” he said. “We have to protect co-workers.”
The Yakima Herald-Republic has not been able to independently verify whether Cruz died from COVID-19.
A director at the funeral home working with Cruz's family confirmed that Cruz died Sunday. However, the director said she had not yet received a signed death certificate, which would list the cause of death.
Cruz's family did not respond Tuesday to a Herald-Republic request for an interview. Allan Bros. did not return an e-mail seeking comment.
Workers gathered Tuesday morning at Sarg Hubbard Park near Terrace Heights to decorate cars with black ribbons and to make posters that included Cruz’s photo. The caravan, which consisted of about three dozen vehicles, then headed downtown to the local office of the state Department of Labor and Industries.
The office was closed because workers were telecommuting, but workers spent nearly an hour in front of the building at 15 W. Yakima Ave. yelling “We want justice! We want it now!” and other phrases in Spanish.
Workers ended with a prayer and by yelling “David Cruz! He’s with us!” several times in Spanish in front of a memorial set up in front of the building.
The caravan then headed to the Yakima Health District office in Union Gap. Workers and advocates maintain that government agencies have not provided enough oversight of agricultural and food production employers regarding protections from COVID-19.
Workers timed their visit to coincide with the health district's weekly COVID-19 briefing. Inside, Lilián Bravo, director of public health partnerships, acknowledged the protests and that they were on behalf of a worker.
Bravo said that due to privacy issues, she could not confirm the identity of the worker, his employer, and whether he had died from COVID-19.
Tuesday afternoon, workers met strikers at Columbia Reach in Yakima and Matson Fruit in Selah. They are seeking improved safety measures and higher wages.
An agreement was reached at Monson Fruit, and striking employees at Frosty Packing in Yakima returned to work after a committee accepted an offer from the company. Familias Unidas said there is not a written agreement, however.
Employees at Hansen Fruit in Yakima also returned to work, with one holdout.
Reporter Lex Talamo contributed to this story.