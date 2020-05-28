A Columbia Reach Pack worker held a sign Wednesday that read, “14 Days — No answer.”
Workers from the Yakima packing house went on strike May 14. Company owners have yet to agree to an in-person meeting.
Elsewhere, employees at Monson Fruit, who went on strike May 13, returned to work after reaching an agreement late last week.
Columbia Reach Pack workers delivered a petition to a supervisor Monday. Still, there has been no response, said Rosalinda Gonzalez, who is part of a committee representing the workers.
Among their requests is a $2-an-hour hazard pay increase, as well as additional training for supervisors. Workers previously said they’ve dealt with supervisors unwilling to listen to their concerns.
The company has not responded to the workers’ requests.
For Gonzalez, who worked at Columbia Reach for 19 years, the lack of response becomes even more frustrating when she sees owners and managers driving in and out of the parking lot.
“You can tell they don’t care about the workers,” she said.
The company did not return phone calls requesting comment prior to publication. Earlier this month, Kerri Lovelass, the company’s human resources manager, told the Yakima Herald-Republic that it had closed the plant for several days at the end of March to implement new social distancing and cleaning procedures. She also said the company had secured masks and started distributing them to employees.
She disputed the employees’ claim that Columbia Reach doesn’t care about workers, saying they’re crucial for the company’s continued operation.
Strike updates
Workers at three fruit packing houses — Columbia Reach, Allan Bros. and Matson Fruit — are continuing to strike. Most employees at a fourth plant, Hansen Fruit, returned to work, but one employee has continued to strike.
Allan Bros. started striking three weeks ago Thursday. Columbia Reach and Matson Fruit have been striking for at least two weeks.
Matson Fruit workers continued to strike Wednesday after negotiations with the company fell through. On Tuesday, owner Jordan Matson said the company met with a workers committee several times over 24 hours, but no agreement was reached regarding pay.
Striking workers said the company’s version of the agreement included the word “consider” regarding pay, which raised concerns that the company would end up not taking any action. The workers had initially asked for $2 an hour, but reduced that to $1 an hour. The company’s counter-proposal did not specify any offer of additional pay.
“The owner wants to be the only one to propose things and agree on things on his terms,” said Gema, an employee who is part of a committee representing workers. Gema declined to reveal her last name in fear of retaliation.
State guidance
The state Department of Health released detailed guidance for agricultural operations Wednesday.
The document follows a visit to the Yakima Valley by state and federal epidemiologists and public health workers this month. Epidemiologists determined that responding to ongoing and potential outbreaks at local agricultural operations, such as fruit packing houses, was crucial in reducing the sharp rise in Yakima County COVID-19 cases.
“Multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 among farm and agricultural product processing facility workers have occurred in Washington state,” the department said in the document. “Outbreaks in agricultural settings can threaten the health of workers, their families and their communities, as well as the food supply and economic recovery for Washington State and beyond.”
The new document serves as a complement to guidance from other state agencies, such the Department of Labor and Industries and the Department of Agriculture, said Scott Lindquist, epidemiologist for communicable diseases for the state Department of Health. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office is expected to provide additional guidance for agricultural employers this week.
The document offers more detailed information for employers regarding best practices, including social distancing and mask-wearing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Employers are also urged to have a plan in place when they identify a positive COVID-19 case and when an outbreak occurs. The Department of Health defines an outbreak as one at any facility that has reported two or more positive COVID-19 cases within 14 days prior. The cases are likely to have a link, such as employees who eat together or work in the same department.
The state Department of Health recommends that agriculture operations consider widespread testing if there is an outbreak and says that a local public health officer has the authority to order testing for all staff and employees.
With widespread testing, employers canmake sure those who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and that others who have been in close contact, including co-workers and family members, are quarantined, Lindquist said.
Local health officials have been responding to outbreaks at several facilities, including the Sunnyside Jail, Washington Beef and Columbia Reach Pack. The Yakima Health District also responded to outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Lindquist said he anticipates that state and local health officials will be responding to outbreaks at agricultural operations for months.
“I think this will go through the entire summer, through the growing season,” he said.