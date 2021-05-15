Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned Sunday and Monday in the Yakima Valley. Appointments are not required at the following locations:
Sunday
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5606 W. Lincoln Ave. in Yakima.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Ave. in Granger.
• 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. at St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave. in Yakima.
Monday
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Legends Casino parking lot, 580 Fort Road, Toppenish
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday-Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First- and second-dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Case update
The Yakima Health District has moved to case count updates from Monday to Friday only. Numbers from Saturday and Sunday will be reported on Mondays.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full reopening June 30 statewide. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.