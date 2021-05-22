Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned Sunday around the Yakima Valley. Appointments are not required at the following locations:
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toppenish Flea Market, 900 W. First Ave., Toppenish.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 1604 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima.
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
Other options
Yakima Valley Memorial will have a vaccine clinic for kids and families on Saturday, May 29, at Children’s Village, 3801 Kern Road. Children’s Village patients and families can come from 9-10 a.m., with everyone welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Ages 12 to 17 require parental consent, and bilingual staff will be available.
Memorial also will have a vaccine clinic from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Mighty Tieton, 608 Wisconsin Road.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday-Sunday at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.