The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has finalized contracts with internet providers to offer free internet service to up to 60,000 low-income students for the duration of the school year.
The contracts with Ziply, Presidio and Comcast follow an August announcement that $8.8 million in federal CARES Act funds provided to OSPI would help pay for internet subscriptions for students within range of connectivity but without service.
The goal is to ensure students can access remote learning opportunities. The funds are for low-income students who did not have internet access before August.
Local districts are expected to provide information and a promo code to potentially eligible families. Families can also reach out to their district directly. OSPI is creating a list of contact people at each district.
OSPI also will reimburse school districts providing similar services to students through agreements with internet providers.
Separately, Charter Communications is offering 60 days of free Spectrum internet to households who have students or educators in K-12 or college, are within range and do not currently have Spectrum internet service. To enroll, new customers can call 844-310-1198 for a free self-installment kit.