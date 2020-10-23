Yakima County has had the most cases of a pediatric inflammatory illnesses associated with COVID-19 in the state, according to a report from the Washington Department of Health this week.
As of Oct. 10, 15 children in Washington have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, since April. None have died.
Four of the cases were in Yakima County, which has had the most. King County follows with three cases. Franklin, Pierce and Snohomish counties have had two cases each, and Mason and Skagit counties each had one case.
Eight of the cases have been in Hispanic children, by far the ethnic group hit hardest by the syndrome.
The condition causes inflammation in different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired, according to the news release.
Symptoms can range from mild to severe, with many patients requiring hospitalization. Though it's unknown what causes MIS-C, state health officials said many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19.
“While rare, MIS-C is a serious complication that appears to be associated with COVID-19. Children who suffer from MIS-C can become critically ill and some can even die,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer. “That’s why it’s important that children also take measures to decrease their risk of COVID-19 like masking, hand washing, and social distancing.
"These are the best ways to limit the spread of COVID-19," Lofy said.
The report will updated monthly and posted at www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/420-290-MIS-COVID-Report.pdf.