A Yakima County foundation distributed $2.7 million in grants in a tight time frame to ensure the county would disburse CARES Act funds for COVID-19 relief before a deadline.
The Yakima Valley Community Foundation on Nov. 30 awarded grants to 16 Yakima County nonprofits through an agreement with the county, according to a news release. The grants totaled $2,757,202 and ranged from $25,000 to $1 million, according to Sharon Miracle, foundation president and CEO. Northwest Harvest received $1 million.
"As local food banks have seen unprecedented demand since the pandemic began, it's truly wonderful to provide Northwest Harvest with $1,000,000 to help them continue meeting the great demand in our county," Miracle said in the release.
Nov. 30 was the deadline to distribute the county's remaining CARES funds, and the funds — which came from the state Department of Commerce — would be lost if not disbursed that day. The foundation had to have signed agreements with grantees and checks cut by midnight, Miracle said.
Recipients include those that rely heavily on audiences or tourism, food banks and organizations addressing mental and behavioral health issues. The Yakima County Development Association has also worked with the county to help more than 1,100 small businesses throughout the Yakima Valley get funding through grant programs at the local, county and state levels.
The foundation board called a special meeting the morning after Thanksgiving to provide the support and approval needed to proceed, she said.
County officials reached out to the foundation to distribute the funds.
"We were determined to do whatever needed to ensure the funds remained in our community to provide relief. We had a very short time frame to review contracts, identify potential grantees, establish an online application and determine federal eligibility," Miracle said.
Foundation officials received approval from county commissioners on Nov. 30 and began executing electronic agreements and writing checks, she said.
Charitable organizations receiving the funds include Capitol Theater, Children's Village, Comprehensive Health, Central WA Fair Association, Noah's Ark/Generating Hope, Northwest Harvest, OIC/Henry Beauchamp Center, The Seasons Performance Hall, Sunrise Outreach/Camp Hope, Triumph Treatment Center, Union Gospel Mission Clinic, Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center, Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Yakima Valley Museum, Yakima YMCA and Yakima Valley Community Foundation's Resilience and Response Fund.
"We repeatedly heard from grantees about what a relief the unexpected funds will provide," Miracle said.
County commission Chairman Ron Anderson praised the foundation's quick work on distributing the CARES Act funds. County officials couldn't justify not getting it out and distributed to everybody they could, he said.
"The commitment by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation to come forward to team up with Yakima County to get critically needed funds out to local nonprofits that serve all county citizens is a great example of caring for our neighbors and friends," he said.