A former Selah nursing home could reopen if the demand for hospital beds dramatically increases because of COVID-19.

Jeff Hyatt, owner of Selah Convalescent on West Naches Avenue, said he’s in discussions with the state Department of Social and Health Services about reopening the 39-bed facility to help free up space at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

“We’re already set up and ready to go,” Hyatt said. “The only thing we’re missing is supplies. I’ve got four other facilities in the near vicinity — if I need, I could get supplies from them.”

DSHS spokesman Chris Wright confirmed that there are ongoing talks about bringing the nursing home back online to provide patient care.

“Yes, the owner of Selah Convalescent has offered to reopen his facility,” Wright said. “We are currently exploring whether or not this is feasible, but we appreciate any offer to help increase hospital bed capacity throughout the state.”

This is the second option publicized in as many days involving efforts to ramp up the number of hospital beds available here before an expected surge in COVID-19 patients hits the county.

On Wednesday, news broke about Astria Health offering to sell or lease to the state its shuttered Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima.

Astria Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May and closed Astria Regional in January. That left Memorial with its 288 beds the only hospital in Yakima.

Last week Memorial administrators and physicians said they worried the hospital would be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients by April 8 if people didn’t stay home.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 53 Wednesday to 66 Thursday. The Yakima Health District also reported that a second person has died of COVID-19 — a person in their 30s with several chronic conditions.

During a Thursday briefing, Gov. Jay Inslee reiterated concerns that hospital beds will soon run short statewide.

Ten days ago, there were about 10,000 hospital beds statewide, he said. If the rate of infection continues, Washington “could have a need for 5,000 beds in the next week or two. So this is a huge challenge for us to be able to surge that capacity,” Inslee said.

Selah Convalescent

Wright didn’t provide details about reopening Selah Convalescent or how it would be operated.

Hyatt, also chairman of the Washington Health Care Association, said his facility would provide beds for non-COVID-19 patients to free up beds at Memorial for those infected with the new coronavirus.

He closed the nursing home in June with plans to reopen it as an assisted living facility providing behavioral health services.

The Hyatt family operates several nursing homes and assisted living centers across the state.

Hyatt said the impact of COVID-19 is felt at his other facilities. He said there are 27 confirmed cases among residents and 11 among staff at his Bellingham facility.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

Staff will need to be hired if the Selah facility is reopened, he said.

“We’re going to be short of resources and the be biggest resource is going to be human resources,” he said. “We’ll be looking for staff at Selah Convalescent.”

Astria

Astria Health released a statement Thursday saying it’s still waiting for the state’s response to its offer on leasing or purchasing Regional.

The statement said although the hospital was recently operated with a capacity of 148 beds, the former license provided for up to 214 beds with an estimated capacity for up to 243 beds.

The two remaining Astria hospitals — Toppenish and Sunnyside — are near completion of increasing ventilator capacity to care for 31 patients, the statement said.

In his briefing Thursday, Inslee said the state was awaiting the arrival of several hundred ventilators from the federal government. But the need in Washingotn is expected to be greater than that. He said his office is searching the globe for more ventilators.

Inslee also called on retired medical experts to return and said the state is fast-tracking license renewals.

“We have a lot of work to do before we feel confident in our ability to care for these patients,” Inslee said.

Other options

Emergency responders have proposed using Yakima SunDome and the fairgrounds as a field hospital.

Other proposed locations included the former Marine Corps armory on South 16 Avenue or the National Guard Armory on Airport on Airport Lane.

The federal government has already provided the county with 250 beds for a field hospital.

Yakima County Commissioner Norm Childress, also member of the Yakima Health District’s board, said he and fellow commissioners support the use of the SunDome if needed.

The county owns the fairgrounds and SunDome.

“State Fair Park, we’ll help in any way we can,” Childress said. “If they want, we’ll make that available. We’re just here to do what we can. If that site gets selected, our board of county commissioners is supportive of that.”

Reporter Janelle Retka contributed to this story.