The Forest Service could open its developed recreation areas and certain trailheads by late May, the agency announced in a press release.
Supervisors and staff plan to perform a comprehensive review of Washington and Oregon recreation areas closed in compliance with stay-at-home orders. Many places have been closed since the start of winter.
All other developed recreation areas in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest were closed on March 27, so significant work is needed to ensure they can reopen safely.
Some of that work was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. When those areas can open, visitors will be encouraged to be as self-sufficient as possible, since some restrooms, trash containers and visitor centers will remain closed.
Forest Service roads, dispersed areas and trails remain open. Hunting and fishing in undeveloped areas can continue after the Washington Wildlife Department lifted most of its restrictions on Tuesday.