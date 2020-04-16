A week and a half after launching a statewide fund for food banks, officials said more donations are needed to keep up with unprecedented need.
More than $1 million had been raised for the WA Food Fund as of Thursday morning, less than 8% of the $13 million state officials project will be necessary to meet the demand, according to a release. Gov. Jay Inslee urged more businesses and people to help.
Spokesman Sean Wherley said the fund managed by Seattle-based Philanthropy Northwest hopes to reach its goal by May 7.
"The real issue at this point is these donations are generous and much appreciated and they’re not close to meeting the demand," Wherley said.
Several companies have offered assistance, led by $200,000 from The Puget Sound Energy Foundation and $150,000 from the Joshua Green Foundation. So far more than 3,600 individual donors have combined to give upward of $585,000, according to the release.
Philanthropy Northwest CEO Kiran Ahuja said the state is working to purchase large quantities of dried foods and identify ways to buy and distribute local produce to areas where it's needed most. Northwest Harvest, Food Lifeline and Second Harvest will aid in stocking food pantries across the state to help the estimated 1.6 million people who need assistance, which is double the usual number.
More than 585,000 people in Washington sought unemployment benefits last week, with 143,000 people filing claims for the first time.
The WA Food Fund money given to Northwest Harvest will help feed 13 counties, including Yakima and Kittitas. Many Yakima-area food banks receive food from Northwest Harvest.
Other efforts
Yakima-area companies are stepping up, too. Washington Beef donated 13,000 pounds of beef — about 72,000 servings — to Northwest Harvest. The donation will be distributed throughout the Yakima Valley and surrounding communities beginning this week, the company said in a news release.
“As a connected member of our local community, it is devastating to see the impact that COVID-19 is having on our friends and neighbors," Washington Beef President Brad McDowell said in a statement. "We are so pleased to be able to contribute in a meaningful way to alleviate some of the immediate needs that our local food banks are having."
Yakima Federal Savings and Loan donated $20,000 to Yakima area food banks and nonprofits.