Five things you need to know about the coronavirus

Yakima County had no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus as of Tuesday.

But the virus has claimed the lives of nine people in other parts of Washington, with 27 confirmed cases and 231 people under public health supervision statewide.

Misinformation quickly spread about how to supposedly prevent the contagion. Some of the fake cures are ineffective. Others could be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington State Department of Health launched sections on their websites specific to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to counter the myths and encourage appropriate behavior.

The bottom line for Yakima County residents right now: Unless you’ve traveled to the Hubei Province in China in the last two weeks, or come in close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus, you’re likely going to be just fine.

Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said Yakima County residents are at low risk for contacting the coronavirus, which is in the same pathogen family as the common cold and the flu.

Bravo said the health district is working to counter misinformation and myths by sending frequent press releases, as well as updates on Facebook, Twitter, and the district’s website, as well as radio interviews and other public service announcements.

“We are relying on the public to send accurate information to their social circles and help prevent the spread of rumors and misinformation,” she said. “Yakima residents, like the general American public, (are) unlikely to be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 at this time, so the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.”

Common sense precautions — such as staying home from work if you’re sick, avoiding others who are ill, properly sanitizing surfaces and washing your hands — will reduce chances of catching the bug, she said.

From the CDC, the state department of health, and local health district officials, here are the five things you need to know about coronavirus.

1) What is COVID-19; how serious is it?

Novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a viral illness in the same family as the common cold.

The first confirmed case was in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Health officials confirmed the first case in Washington state on Jan. 21.

Symptoms typically appear two to 14 days after infection and can range from a runny nose, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath and fever to pneumonia, a complication that has caused death for those who have had preexisting conditions or compromised immune systems.

As of Tuesday, Washington had 27 confirmed cases and nine deaths from coronavirus in Snohomish and King counties. King County had 21 confirmed cases and eight deaths. Snohomish County had six confirmed cases and one death. An additional 231 people are under public health supervision.

Despite those numbers, the state health department says the risk of becoming infected remains relatively low.

Those most at risk include people who have traveled in the past two weeks to China, health care workers in close proximity to confirmed coronavirus patients, and anyone in close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of the virus.

Catching coronavirus is not an automatic death sentence; as with the common cold, most infected people will recover on their own, according to the state department of health. There are no cures, though people with confirmed cases can get antibiotic boosters at hospitals.

2) How does the virus spread?

The CDC reports the virus spreads primarily through person-to-person contact when respiratory droplets from an infected person — from coughs or sneezes — are breathed in by someone healthy.

People also can become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then carrying their unwashed hands to their mouths or noses, though the virus doesn’t live long on exposed surfaces and this is not the primary way the disease spreads, according to the CDC.

Some myths busted:

The virus is not connected to a person’s race, ethnicity, or nationality.

Drinking bleach won’t protect you and could actually kill you.

Increasing vitamin C intake or eating garlic isn’t believed to be effective.

Wearing a face mask to avoid contagion isn’t recommended.

3) What can I do to protect myself?

The Yakima Health District recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and not touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

People should also avoid close contact with others who are ill, cover mouths and noses with tissues when coughing or sneezing, and stay home when sick.

Those who are sick can wear masks to contain their illness, but the CDC doesn’t recommend people wearing face masks to try to avoid catching the virus.

Practicing good hygiene — using tissues, soap, or sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol-based — can help prevent the spread of the virus.

People also can use disinfectants on surfaces to kill possible pathogens, though the CDC says contact with contaminated surfaces isn’t the main way the virus is spreading. People should read the instructions on their disinfectants to make sure they are being used most effectively.

The health department also recommends checking in with employers about sick leave and options to work from home.

Finally, keep an eye on your stress levels. Take time to relax and take care of yourself. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration notes that reports of new illnesses often increase people’s stress to unhealthy levels, as evidenced by increases in irritability, anger, crying and worrying or having difficulty communicating, listening or focusing.

SAMHSA recommends that people stay updated on coronavirus developments but also limit the amount of time they spend consuming news about the illness, leaving time for enjoyable activities.

People also should make sure they are eating healthy foods, drinking water, getting enough sleep, and getting exercise to keep their minds and bodies healthy to help prevent getting sick, SAMHSA said.

5) Want more information?

The state health department has a call center set up to answer questions about coronavirus. Call 800-525-0127 and press the pound (#) key. Daily updates are available at the department’s website at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.