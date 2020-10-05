Yakima School District will begin reintroducing the first of roughly 280 high-needs students to in-person learning next week.
But the full student body will remain in remote learning until at least January.
Thirteen teen parents and their babies will be the first to return to campus in groups of five or fewer and at staggered times, said Rob Darling, the district’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, during a virtual school board meeting Monday. They will attend campus on a schedule and for partial days, he said.
The district’s goal is to return special education middle school students from self-contained classrooms across all four district campuses to in-
person learning the following week.
They would be followed by elementary, middle and high school students considered to have high learning needs, such as low-proficiency English language learners and students experiencing homelessness, Darling said.
He said the total number of prioritized students would be about 280. The district serves roughly 15,600 students.
Darling said the staggered return of the various groups would allow for improvements as more students arrive and help prepare the district for a return to in-person learning for all students “hopefully as soon as January.”
While some local districts are preparing to return all students to campus this fall following new Yakima Health District recommendations released late last month, Yakima School District has said it will maintain its plan to continue remote learning through the end of fall term, with the exception of these students considered “furthest from educational justice.”
The district has pointed to an increase in cases of COVID-19 among teachers and staff since their return to classrooms to broadcast remote lessons, as well as concerns over the confluence of flu season and the pandemic.
While Yakima County’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have improved dramatically in recent months, leading to the health district’s decision to allow for in-
person learning, the county remains a higher-risk community according to state standards.