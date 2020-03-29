A Yakima-based wireless internet service provider has federal permission to use additional radio frequencies to provide better service during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Federal Communications Commission granted temporary access to part of the 5.9 gigahertz band for providers such as Washington Broadband Inc. to increase broadband service in rural areas as more people work remotely due to the pandemic. Washington Broadband is one of 33 granted permission under the FCC order, according to a news release.
“The pandemic’s shut-in orders have really increased demand on all internet networks,” Washington Broadband President Forbes Mercy said in a statement. “This has been particularly hard on rural Americans, and those effects are only amplified by poorer access to broadband in the heartland of America.”
Washington Broadband provides internet service through 35 wireless towers in rural areas of the Valley. The higher frequency will allow for better service with less interference. Forbes said in the release that the service will be operating on the new band within a week.