The Ellensburg Farmers Market and the Yakima Farmers Market in Union Gap plan to open next month with extra safety precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Yakima Farmers market manager Don Eastridge said he obtained permission from Valley Mall on Tuesday to host the market in their parking lot, but he’s still waiting on a response from the Yakima Health Department. Eastridge anticipates an opening on Mother’s Day, May 10.
Ellensburg manager Colin Lamb pushed back his opening date from May 2 to May 23, the day before the Yakima’s Downtown Farmers Market opens for the season. Many of his 20 to 25 vendors will appear at both markets, and all craft vendors agreed to stay home.
“Everybody understands what’s going on,” Lamb said. “My farm vendors are very happy that we haven’t canceled the market and they’re willing to play ball.”
That means keeping at least 10 feet of space between each vendor, instituting crowd control at entrances and exits, prohibiting free samples, and other safety measures. Lamb said hand-washing stations will be available and he’s still working to finalize other potential regulations, such as one-way traffic.
Ellensburg also plans to limit the first hour, from 9 to 10 a.m., to vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with preexisting conditions. Lamb advised all customers to come alone, leaving pets and kids at home, and bring a shopping list to minimize time at the market.
A year ago, the Ellensburg Farmers Market drew between 40 and 60 vendors. Lamb understands he won’t see those numbers even if restrictions are loosened throughout the summer, and it’s possible the market will close earlier than its usual late October date, especially if COVID-19 cases surge again this fall.