Families in Washington can access benefits to help buy groceries for children by calling 211.
New benefits are available for families with kids at home because schools have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT assistance is for children who are eligible for schools’ free or reduced-price meal programs.
The benefits will be distributed by early July, state officials have said. Most families who already receive state food assistance, and whose children already receive free or reduced-price meals, do not need to apply.
Other families will need to apply. People can complete the DSHS application for basic food and P-EBT by calling 211 or 1-877-211-9271. Staff and volunteers with the Washington 211 system, a service that helps connect people with community resources statewide, complete the application for the caller and send it electronically to DSHS for immediate processing.
"It's a nice option for people who have barriers, such as language or no computer/internet," said Stacy E. Kellogg, director of social services for People For People in Yakima, the nonprofit that handles 211 calls in 16 Eastern Washington counties, including Yakima.
The one-time benefit is up to $399 per eligible child in each household.