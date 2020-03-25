The Yakima SunDome could become a hospital for COVID-19 patients if bed space is needed, according to an emergency management official.

“The fairgrounds is a good spot for a general shelter and potential clinic,” said Horace Ward, operations manager for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. “It’s got a lot of things there with potential to expand.”

The county owns the fairgrounds, including the SunDome.

After the abrupt closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in January, Yakima is left with one hospital — Virginia Mason Memorial and its 226 beds. As of Tuesday, there were 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yakima County. The Yakima Health District reported the county's first death from the virus Monday night, an elderly nursing home resident.

At a Saturday news conference, administrators and medical staff at Virginia Mason said unless people started staying at home, the hospital could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases by April 8.

Other potential sites for a field hospital include the old Marine Corps Armory on South 16th Avenue or the National Guard Armory on South Third Street in Yakima, Ward said.

A few hotels have offered space as well, he said.

State lawmakers are also pondering possible locations for a temporary hospital.

There’s talk of using the former Astria Regional Medical Center and its Lower Valley subsidiary, the Toppenish Community Hospital, which isn’t being fully utilized, said Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger.

“I don’t know,” he said. “All I know is the governor’s office is looking into that.”

The county would most likely tap the National Guard, the Medical Reserve Corps and other entities to staff such a hospital, Ward said.

President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of a major disaster in Washington state triggers access to federal funding that could be tapped if needs exceed local and state resources.

The federal government has already provided the county with equipment for a mobile hospital, including 250 beds, Ward said.

The equipment is being stored at the Yakima Training Center, he said.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are discussing a financial relief package for those unable to work under stay-at-home orders that aim to slow spread of the coronavirus.

House and Senate committees have been formed to specifically focus on such relief, Chandler said.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers asked the federal government to allow disaster unemployment assistance during the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of anxiety out there about this, that’s for sure,” Chandler said. “How can we help people from going bankrupt while this thing runs its course?”