Many area organizations have canceled or postponed events because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Northwest Junior Jamboree volleyball tournament this weekend is canceled, as is the FIRST robotics competition, planned for next weekend at the SunDome in Yakima. The Northwest Indian Youth Conference has been postponed, organizers said.

Volunteer dog walking of shelter animals at the Yakima Humane Society has been halted until further notice, and Virginia Mason Memorial classes are on hold, possibly through April.

The following local events also have been canceled or postponed:

• March 13: The Iron Chef & Dance at the Harman Center

• March 13-14: The Morris Mack Open Karate Tournament at Yakima Valley College

• March 13: Friday Matinee dances at the Harman Center (Wednesday and Friday until further notice)

• March 13: Naches Valley Dollars for Scholars at Fontaine Estates Winery

• March 13: The West Coast Feed at The Seasons

• March 13: Yakima Valley Vintners Wine at YVC Grandview campus

• March 13-14: "Don't Forget Your Roots" Music Concert at YVC's Hopf Union Building

• March 14: Half-K run and fundraiser at Iron Horse Brewery in Ellensburg

• March 14: The Larson Gallery’s Roaring ’20s fundraiser

• March 16: Wapato City Council meeting

• March 16: Yakima Valley Artists Association meeting at the Harman Center

• March 17: Grandview City Council special meeting

• March 19: Zillah Chamber Awards at the Wine Country Event Center

•March 21: "Weight of Water" fundraiser at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences

• March 21-22: The 56th annual Spilyay-Mi Native American and Western Art Show at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish

• March 26: Luz Elena Mendoza of Y La Bamba with the Camas High School Choir at The Seasons

• March 28: Mug ‘n Muffin, sponsored by Harrah Grace Brethren Church

• March 28: Yakama Warriors Association’s Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

• April 2: Mandy Harvey & Billy McLaughlin at Brewminatti

• May 16: Phil Keaggy with Adam Cord at Brewminatti

To add an event to this list, email news@yakimaherald.com. Please include information about where and when the event was originally scheduled.