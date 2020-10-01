Recommendations from the Yakima Health District

Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer for Yakima County, recommends people consider the following "to make an educated decision on what risk you are willing to take for yourself and your community" as they think about pursuing activities allowed in the county's modified Phase 1.

• Those who are feeling sick should stay home. Reschedule plans or opt for a web-based get-together like ZOOM or FaceTime, Everson suggested.

• Continue to wear a mask in public places and when unable to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others not in your household.

• Frequently wash hands for 20 seconds and have hand sanitizer available when going to public places or spending time outdoors.

• Enjoy outdoor gatherings or celebrations with five or fewer people outside of your home per week. Remember to wear a mask and wash your hands frequently when gathering with others, Everson said.

• Set up children’s activities that do not require physical contact like going for a walk, riding bikes, jumping rope or coloring.

• Call restaurants, wineries or breweries ahead of time to see if reservations are required and to be aware of indoor seating capacity. If weather permits, choose outdoor seating instead. "If the capacity has been reached, whether it's enforced or not, considering going elsewhere where the risk is lower," Everson wrote.

• Continue to seek updated information and guidance from objective sources such as the Yakima Health District and the Washington State Department of Health. "Other sources may not present the full information needed to accurately judge risk in the community, including the measures of community safety used by our state public health experts to determine our readiness to move forward," she said.