Kittitas County is doing mass testing for all employees of a frozen vegetable plant in Ellensburg in response to 34 new COVID-19 cases associated with the company, Twin City Foods.
The county's incident management team implemented the mass testing on Friday, after the first new case of the respiratory virus in the county since mid-April was reported at the plant.
"The additional positive cases mean that over 20% of Twin City Foods employees are positive for COVID-19," the county said in a Sunday press release. "Roughly 20 cases are still pending from that mass testing."
The company will be closed for an additional 10 days and will work closely with IMT, it said. Those who tested positive will be isolated at home, while employees who were not tested cannot return to work until completing a 14-day quarantine, according to the statement.
The outbreak comes after the county applied to enter Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan due to a previously small positive case load. Prior to the outbreak, Kittitas County had 15 positive cases, all of whom had recovered from the virus. The county now has had a total of 40.
The county's Phase 2 application remained on hold, the statement said, and more information was expected Monday regarding its status.
This story has been updated to clarify that there have been a total of 40 cases, with 34 new cases since Friday.