Eight Yakima County gyms have been cited and fined by the state Department of Labor & Industries for operating in violation of the state’s Safe Start order.
Bradshaw Development Inc., owner of Anytime Fitness gyms in Selah, Union Gap and Yakima, was fined $28,917 after L&I inspectors found all three sites open July 15. The fines are in addition to a July 1 citation and $9,639 fine for a similar violation at the Selah location.
L&I also issued citations and fines to Fit City NW LLC for operating Anytime Fitness locations Moxee, Wapato, Toppenish and Granger. L&I inspectors found them open July 14. The citation came with a fine of $38,556.
“These employers are putting their employees at unnecessary health risk by remaining open,” said Anne Soiza, assistant director in charge of L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health in a news release Wednesday.
Meanwhile, another Yakima company, Double Down CrossFit, is appealing a citation and $9,639 fine it received for operating June 24.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. Gyms are not allowed to operate during that phase.
This story will be updated.