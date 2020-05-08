YAKIMA, Wash. — Another long-term care facility is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak, Yakima Health District reports.
Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Sunnyside has reported an outbreak of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of long-term care facilities in the county with cases to eight out of 11, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the health district, during a Friday briefing on the outbreak.
She said public health nurses are working with the facilities to control the infections.
The other facilities are Good Samaritan, Willow Springs Care, Landmark Care, Garden Village — all in Yakima — as well as Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Parkside in Union Gap, Prestige in Toppenish and Emerald Care in Wapato. The health district has placed an emphasis on testing staff and residents at area nursing homes.
The facilities account for 40 of the 58 reported deaths and 20% of the 1,756 cases as of Friday afternoon, Bravo said. The number of cases increased by 98 since Thursday, while the number of deaths went up by one.
Of the deaths, all but three victims had existing health conditions.
The district also reported that 421 people recovered from the disease. Recovery is defined as someone who tested positive 28 days ago and is neither hospitalized or dead.
Bravo said testing is being expanded to anyone who is experiencing symptoms, not just health care workers, first responders, critical infrastructure workers or those in long-term care facilities.
What defines an outbreak?
It’s not just the number of cases reported at a business or specific location, Bravo said.
“If you have more than 1,000 employees and 25 cases, that is not a flag, that is an outbreak,” Bravo said. “When did (the employees) test (positive)? Where do they work in the facilities? Those have to be evaluated.”
What are the “underlying conditions” we keep hearing about when talking about coronavirus deaths and who is at risk?
According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, existing medical conditions that put a person at higher risk if they get the disease include chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, heart conditions, suppressed immune systems, severe obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney and liver disease.