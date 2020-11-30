Epidemiologists told us way back at the beginning of March that COVID-19 could be around a long time, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, forcing entire industries to their knees and altering nearly every aspect of life.
But we didn’t really get it. We’d been through virus scares before — SARS in 2003, swine flu in 2009 — and the dire predictions for those never came true. So collectively we shrugged our shoulders. Sure, some people we didn’t know would catch the virus, maybe a few would even die. But, as was the case with those earlier close calls, we figured it would be something we saw on the news, not felt in our own homes.
That feeling changed fast.
On March 10, I filed a story about what McGuire’s Irish Restaurant and Pub in Yakima had planned for St. Patrick’s Day. By the time it was published, two days later — the day Disneyland announced it was closing out of “an abundance of caution” — the story seemed far out of step with reality. The St. Patrick’s Day party, of course, would never happen. And, more than eight months later, most of Disneyland is still closed.
COVID has hovered over our lives ever since. But it wasn’t immediately clear that would be the case. Gov. Jay Inslee’s initial order that shut down restaurants was only effective from March 17-31. It looked like maybe that’d be long enough. We’d hunker down for a couple of weeks, ride out the storm and get back to normal.
Maybe it would be longer; we knew that. But we held out hope. On March 17, the first day of the shutdown, The Downtown Association of Yakima went ahead and announced the lineup for its May music festival, Roots & Vines. “We are hopeful that we will be able to throw our first downtown party of the season,” the news release announcing the lineup said.
There was no news release that day saying, “Good luck buying toilet paper in mid-November, because COVID will be hitting a new peak and any progress we’d made containing it will seem to be slipping away.”
Around the end of March, it was increasingly clear the virus could still be giving us problems late into the year or longer. But knowing that didn’t mean we had any idea how to gird ourselves against the isolation of a long-lasting pandemic. No one was ready for this emotionally or psychologically, because no one had ever been through this before — kids unable to return to classrooms, grandparents in nursing homes unable to see their grandchildren, grieving families unable to hold funerals.
Just after it all started, I interviewed four local people with compelling stories for a piece on what living through a pandemic felt like. There was Pat Kezele, 68, a Sunnyside woman with a hunch the cold she’d been dealing with might be COVID. There was Sylvia Munoz, also of Sunnyside, who was worried her elderly neighbor wouldn’t be able to access food and other necessities. There was Monica Hernandez of Wapato, a substitute teacher whose jobs were drying up and who was having COVID dreams while struggling to reassure her 10-year-old that things would be all right. And there was Mike Fairbairn, a Yakima contractor whose dental hygienist wife, Leslie, was fighting breast cancer and whose health insurance and immune system both needed to hold up if they were going to come out OK on the other side of the pandemic.
I caught up with them over the past two weeks. All four have seen their circumstances evolve in the intervening eight months. Here is where they are now, as we head into the holiday season.
Mike and Leslie Fairbairn
The Fairbairns celebrated Leslie officially being declared cancer-free about two months ago. They had looked forward to that for months.
“It’s exciting, of course,” Mike Fairbairn, 45, said. “But it’s also a feeling of a little bit of freedom: She went through the worst, and it’s a relief; you can step back and take a breath.”
That the pandemic continues to loom has tempered that feeling, though. Leslie’s work as a dental hygienist means she frequently comes into contact with people’s unmasked faces. She’s masked, of course, and she’s careful. But the stakes are high for a recovering cancer patient with a compromised immune system.
“She protects herself the best she can,” Mike said. “She washes her hands 57 times a day.”
Outside of work, neither of them does much socializing. They can’t risk it. So they stay home with their 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son (9 and 5 back in March, each has had the distinction of a party-less pandemic birthday.) Mike and Leslie help the kids with school, which can be a challenge, but then they get to just hang out. That’s actually been a nice aspect of being locked down, he said.
“We’ve gotten pretty good at old maid and cribbage,” he said.
The kids are old enough to understand the basics of what’s going on, and they knew they had to be extra careful because of Leslie. But the birthdays were tough, Mike said.
“We felt bad for them,” he said. “They wanted to have their friends over. They wanted to go to the trampoline park. But we couldn’t. I said, ‘As soon as this is done, we’ll do something fun.’ But it’s not done yet.”
The toughest part of delaying milestone-marking celebrations is that there’s no real clear idea of how long they’ll have to wait. The Fairbairns didn’t just miss birthday parties; they had planned a big to-do for when Leslie beat cancer. That has had to wait.
“It’s hard to stay positive,” Mike said. “Hopefully going into next summer we’re not doing the same things again. It gets to you after a while.”
Monica Hernandez
Monica Hernandez, who turned 34 during the pandemic, was worried in March about her 10-year-old son, Adrian (now 11), and his overwhelming fear of dying from COVID.
“He thinks about things deeply,” she said.
Adrian has been fine so far, thankfully, as have Hernandez’ other three children, now 14, 13 and 3. But substitute teaching jobs have been tough to come by. She and her family have been relying solely on her husband’s income from his job at Washington Beef.
“It’s been tough,” Hernandez said. “That’s half the income. But thankfully my husband can support us.”
The financial strain, however, has not been the worst of it. Hernandez’ husband lost two grandparents to the virus in late July. Both were in their 90s. When his grandmother was first diagnosed, Hernandez’ husband knew the situation was serious.
“You don’t want to think about that,” she said. “But then reality hits. Elderly people are much more prone to passing away from it.”
Within a week she had died. Her husband didn’t even get tested. He just got sick. Then he died as well.
Hernandez, who thought of them as her own grandparents, said she and her husband were devastated — not only by the deaths but by their inability to visit.
“That was the hardest part,” she said. “They pretty much raised me, and you’re not able to be by their side when they’re dying.”
The whole thing left her family fed up and tired. Hernandez tries her best not to watch the news anymore; it’s just too much.
“Do I have hope?” she said. “Yes. Hope yes; reality no. I think this is just something we’re going to have to live with for a while.”
Sylvia Munoz
It turned out the elderly neighbor Sylvia Munoz reached out to with an offer of help back in March didn’t need it.
“She let me know she has a daughter who takes care of her,” Munoz said.
But the offer wasn’t fruitless. It led to a budding friendship. The neighbors, strangers prior to the pandemic, have now spoken by phone and they wave whenever they pass each other’s homes. When the pandemic finally recedes, they plan to get together.
“It’s just important to remember our neighbors,” said Munoz, a 27-year-old resident assistant at Rod’s House Young Adult Emergency House in Sunnyside.
That’s part of why she and her family make sure they mask up whenever they leave the house. It’s one thing they can do themselves to help keep their neighbors safe.
“We know it’s still out there,” Munoz said. “We actually know several people who came into contact with the virus, then got sick themselves.”
So far, though, her own family is doing OK. Munoz and her husband, who works in agriculture, still have their jobs. They’ve kept their daughters, 10 and 4, home for school rather than return them to campus. She’s pretty sure both girls will grow up to be germaphobes in the way survivors of the Depression so often turned into food hoarders.
“I’m trying not to let it change me too much,” Munoz said. “But we do stay safe and stay clean. That’s probably going to be one of their memories of me, saying, ‘Don’t touch that.’”
There has been a ray of light recently, though.
“I’m pregnant,” she said. “So now I’m keeping even more — extra — distance between myself and other people.”
Pat Kezele
Pat Kezele, who was 68 in March but has since turned 69, still isn’t sure she didn’t have COVID back then. She had a cold for a couple of weeks, then lost her sense of taste and smell for an additional three weeks.
“I’d never experienced that before,” she said. “I like my red wine, and red wine tasted terrible.”
She may never know. Back then, lacking a severe fever or debilitating respiratory symptoms, she didn’t qualify for one of the then-scarce COVID tests.
But the virus did affect Kezele’s family in another, more tragic way. Her husband’s 95-year-old mother contracted it in May. She died in June.
“It was very tough for my husband,” she said. “He wasn’t allowed into the room. He had to speak to her through the window.”
Since then she and her husband, Gordon Kezele, have mostly stayed in. They play bridge with friends via an online app. They’ve taken a couple of little road trips. But they haven’t traveled or visited friends and family nearly as much as they would have under normal circumstances.
When I spoke with Kezele last week, though, she was in Hawaii. She and Gordon had booked a trip there for a wedding. When the wedding, set for October, was called off they decided to push the trip back a month and take it anyway. They got tested. They took precautions. They had a great time.
She was at the airport when we spoke. And she and Gordon weren’t heading home just yet, either. They were off to Las Vegas for the second leg of the only big trip they’re taking this year.
“It seemed like a really good idea when we booked the trip,” she said. “Now we’re not so sure.”
That was last Monday. The next day a new round of statewide restrictions took effect in Nevada.