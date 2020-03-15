An East Valley School District student tested negative for COVID-19.
The district announced the student’s testing on Thursday, adding a staff member and two other students were kept home on doctor’s orders. The test came back negative, the district said in a followup announcement.
The district encouraged students who are well to attend the last day of school Monday before a six-week state-mandated closure of all schools. Parents and students should retrieve medication and other personal items needed during the school closure, the district said.
On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee mandated the closure of all K-12 schools as well as in-person higher education from March 17 through April 24. The closure will impact more than 1.1 million public school grade students, in addition to private school students.
A ban was also placed on gatherings of more than 250 people statewide.