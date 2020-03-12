An East Valley School District student is being tested for COVID-19 and awaiting results, the district's Superintendent John Schieche said in a statement Thursday.
A staff member and two other students also are home on doctor's orders.
The district also announced new protective measures. The district has suspended after-school and weekend facility use for large events that would draw guests from out of the county, limited internal district events and limited school-related travel. Parents are asked to drop off and meet students at the main door, and meet with staff only by appointment.
The district also shared new guidance from the state Department of Health for schools. Anyone with a fever, cough or shortness of breath who has not been around anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 should stay home and away from others until 72 hours after the fever breaks and symptoms improve.