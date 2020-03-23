The East Valley School District closed playground equipment and sports courts throughout the district Monday in light of the stay-at-home order by the Yakima Health District.
The order, announced late Sunday night, requires Yakima County residents to stay at home except when going out for necessary food, medicine and medical care. The order was effective immediately and remains in effect until further notice.
East Valley said in a Monday statement that the school facilities were closing since they were not essential services.
“While we understand the desire to get outside with kids to enjoy this nice spring weather, we are also noticing large groups of children and adults congregating on our campuses around playgrounds and sports courts,” the district said. “Children meeting outside, in larger groups, are at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control indicates that the novel coronavirus can live for up to 72 hours on plastic surfaces.”