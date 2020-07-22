The Yakima Senior Network Group is offering curbside pick-up of essential items for senior citizens in the Yakima Valley.
Supported by area organizations including Health Alliance Northwest, volunteers will give seniors a reusable grocery bag filled with face masks, toilet paper, sanitizer, goodies, brain teasers and more.
“We’re offering a contactless, safe and free way for our senior citizens in Yakima to receive essential items to help them make it through these tough times,” said Rebecca Hernandez, the Senior Network chair and Rexford Manor administrator.
The drive-thru event will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at the YMCA parking lot at 3800 River Road in Yakima.
Volunteers will wear face coverings and gloves and be free from illness.
“We want to let our seniors know we’re thinking about this during this challenging time,” said Breck Obermeyer, Health Alliance Northwest community liaison. “We know it can be hard and they can feel really isolated and alone. A warm smile and a hello safely can go a long way right now.”