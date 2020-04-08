Case update

Yakima County had 433 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the health district. Of the deaths, 17 had underlying health conditions. Twenty people are hospitalized with the virus. That's up from 300-some cases over the weekend.

The peak isn't expected in Yakima County until late this month, and health officials have repeatedly said numbers will continue to rise as testing broadens. They stress that community members should assume everyone has been infected with the respiratory virus, because symptoms might not be apparent.

For most, COVID-19 comes with mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in a few weeks. For others, especially those who are older or have existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or lead to death.