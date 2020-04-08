A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima drew a steady stream of cars on Wednesday afternoon.
The process was quick: People pulled into the parking lot off Pacific Avenue, and were directed to keep their window rolled up as they shared their online registration information through the glass. From there, they were directed to the testing area.
After providing a phone number, identification and other information, they were then asked to roll down their window for a nasal swab taken by staff wearing full protective gear. Sample taken, they were sent on their way. The estimated turnaround for results is five days, according to the Yakima Health District website.
The free drive-thru testing site opened to the public Tuesday, and will be in place through Friday, said Ryan Ibach, chief operating officer of the Yakima Health District. It's open to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms: a cough, fever of at least 100.4, sore throat and/or shortness of breath.
The testing site is run jointly by the Yakima Health District, the Yakima Valley Emergency Management office, the state's National Guard and Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences. It's staffed by about 52 people from the National Guard along with around 35 people from the health district, emergency management, PNWU and other community volunteers, said Ibach, who is operation commander for the testing site.
Health care workers and first responders got early notice so they could register first, on Saturday night. On Sunday night, registration was opened to high-risk groups and essential workers.
On Tuesday night, testing was opened to anyone with symptoms, Ibach said. That day, 139 people were tested, with 102 tested on Wednesday. Up to 250 people can be tested daily.
"After the first couple hours on the first day, we have been running people through pretty efficiently," Ibach added. "If we had 250, we'd have no problem meeting that demand."
Dr. Sean Cleary, a health district board member who is overseeing medical aspects of the testing site, would like to see more people take advantage of it. At the same time, though, he's pleased they haven't been overwhelmed.
"I don't think we have a large population of people out there that are symptomatic. Frankly I think that's a good sign," Cleary said. "We don't have a lot of people with mild symptoms roaming around the community."
Upon arrival at State Fair Park at 1301 S. Fair Ave., people should enter through Gate 15 off Pacific Avenue. They may also register on site, Cleary said.
"The current criteria are self-reported symptoms. We'll take their word for it," he said. "If they've had a fever, cough, shortness of breath, then they can be tested."
Once the State Fair Park testing site closes at the end of the week, people can still be tested at several other locations. Unused testing kits will go back to the health district, which will distribute them as needed, Cleary said.
"If there is a surge where we do more testing, there is the possibility we can do one day a week down the road," he added. "At this point, we feel that our community partners can fulfill our testing needs."
Until Friday, it's a good opportunity for those who worry their symptoms may be COVID-19, Ibach said.
"We definitely encourage people to come these next two days," he said.
Staff writer Joanna Markell contributed to this article.