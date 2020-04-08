ELLENSBURG — As each vehicle passed by Mountain View Park on East Seattle Avenue in Ellensburg on Tuesday, Jorja Towner’s smile wasn’t going to be curbed.
In these vehicles were many friends and family of Jorja’s who came to celebrate her eighth birthday during a time when social distancing is mandatory and large gatherings are prohibited due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
And while interactions were brief, it’s something Jorja and her family won’t forget. They sat in the back of their car and Jorja was bestowed with gifts, loud music, signs and plenty of honks.
“Seeing all the signs and seeing all my friends,” Jorja said when asked what she enjoyed most about it.
Her mother, Ricki Towner, saw another friend on social media take upon the idea of having a drive-by birthday party, which seems to become a reoccurring theme for kids around the country as the coronavirus has upended traditional celebrations.
But parents have become innovative during these trying times to keep the spirits up of their children.
“I thought it was a creative way to celebrate her birthday,” Ricki said, who created a Facebook event to send out invites. “We live super far out in the country and we didn’t think it was fair for people to drive 10 miles. So, we picked a place and invited people.”
Afterward, Ricki said it was a “testament to how amazing our village is to come out and show love.” And during these difficult times, it’s important to have social connections while being cautious.
“While we can’t be close to each other (physically), we can still show support — just letting people know we care,” she said.
Chance to see friends
It’s also becoming common in the county. Emili Mays’ daughter, Elsie, had her birthday party slated for March 22, two days before her fourth birthday, but was canceled when schools were shuttered statewide. In response, Emili’s friend, Katie Hammond, decided to have a drive-by parade for Elsie on March 24, making loops around the Mays’ home.
Now, the burgeoning new celebration has continued among other kids in the group with one scheduled for next week, too.
“They just love it,” Emili said. “Just to be able to see their friends because that’s one of the main things that they’re disappointed with school being canceled is that they can’t see their friends right now. So, just to be able to see their friends for that brief moment is fun for them.”
Emili said when the pandemic comes to an end, they’re hoping to throw a massive party for all the kids.
“Birthday parties are a big deal for little kids, and it’s such a disappointment to not be able to have your birthday party and have your friends and your cake and all those special things,” she said. "It just makes a regular day — that’s actually their birthday — feel special.”