What to do

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Yakima Health District and the state Department of Health recommend:

• Get vaccinated

• Wash your hands often and carry sanitizer

• Wear a mask when inside or in crowded outdoor settings and maintain at least 6 feet of space from others.

• Keep gatherings small and outside whenever possible, and avoid any large outdoor gatherings

• Get tested immediately if you think you have symptoms and stay home if you are sick or exposed to COVID-19.

• Sign up for WA Notify to help alert others if you have been exposed to COVID-19.

Immunocompromised individuals are eligible to receive a third booster dose from any vaccine provider, the health district stressed.