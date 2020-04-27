The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will open its season on May 24, two weeks later than usual.
The market, which is run by the Downtown Association of Yakima, or DAY, opted to push back its traditional Mother’s Day opening to have additional time to implement safety measures. Farmers markets are considered essential businesses, like grocery stores.
The original opening date of May 10 fell after the state stay-at-home order was set to end, but officials said they felt it was essential to implement measures to ensure safety for vendors, volunteers and community members.
Changes will include a designated entrance and exit, one-way movement through the market, hand-washing stations and a reduced number of vendors.
Vendors won’t give out samples and customers will not be allowed to touch food items. Customers will be asked to limit their time at the market.
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is on South Third Street, between Yakima and Chestnut avenues. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 11.