Filing a petition for Order for Protection Courts are offering electronic alternatives during the coronavirus pandemic. People can apply for a protection order online and have a hearing by phone. To do so in Yakima County, visit https://www.yakimacounty.us/223/Protection-Orders. Go to yakimacounty.us for the latest Yakima County courthouse information.

Domestic violence and sexual abuse resources Offices are not open to the public due to the coronavirus, but staff and volunteers continue to provide services by phone to people experiencing domestic and sexual abuse and survivors. • YWCA Yakima: Its 24-hour helpline is answered everyday. Call 509-248-7796 and select 3 to speak to a staff person for all calls, crisis and general. Learn more at www.ywcayakima.org and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/YWCAYakima/. • The Lighthouse – Advocacy, Prevention, and Education Center (formerly Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services) in Sunnyside: 24-hour crisis hotline: 509-837-6689; toll-free: 1-877-604-7462; Sunnyside: 509-839-7110; Toppenish: 509-865-7595. Learn more on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/lowervalleycrisis/posts/. • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services, 509-576-4225; 24-hour crisis line, 509-452-9675. • Victim Resource Program of Yakama Nation Behavioral Health in Toppenish: 509-865-5121 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/victimsresourceprogramynbhs/. • Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 206-389-2515 or www.wscadv.org. • National Domestic Violence Hotline: Advocates are available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) in more than 200 languages. All calls are free and confidential.

How COVID-19 could impact intimate partner violence survivors According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, COVID-19 might affect domestic violence victims in many ways. • Abusive partners may withhold necessary items, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants. • Abusive partners may share misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors, or to prevent them from seeking appropriate medical attention if they have symptoms. • Abusive partners may withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance, or prevent survivors from seeking medical attention if they need it. • Survivors may also fear entering shelter because of being in close quarters with groups of people. • Survivors who are older or have chronic heart or lung conditions may be at increased risk in public places where they would typically get support, such as shelters, counseling centers, or courthouses. • Travel restrictions may impact a survivor’s escape or safety plan — it may not be safe for them to use public transportation or to fly. • An abusive partner may feel more justified and escalate isolation tactics.