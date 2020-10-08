Every year for Dia de los Muertos, people create memorial altars known as ofrendas to honor lost loved ones. The large community altar at the annual event in Tieton includes hundreds of photos along with personal items and artwork.
Though the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed Halloween trick-or-treating and other activities, organizers of the Tieton event and a Dia de los Muertos altar display in downtown Yakima will hold their events, modified to follow COVID-19 restrictions and ensure the safety of participants and guests.
Dia de los Muertos is traditionally a Mexican holiday with roots in Indigenous communities of Central America.
“We think the Dia de los Muertos celebration is more important than ever to honor all the people we have lost,” said Amber Knox, executive director of Tieton Arts & Humanities, which hosts the event at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse.
Organizers also are extending a special invitation to families and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people to participate this year, said Rosie Saldaña, program associate and volunteer coordinator for Tieton Arts & Humanities.
“I just feel like it’s important. People get forgotten and it’s not being brought up,” Saldana said. Inviting relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people to add their photos to the altar is a way to remember them, she added.
“It’s a way to commemorate those individuals — in the traditional sense (of Dia de los Muertos), for them to come back and to visit us and never be forgotten and always be remembered,” she said.
The free community celebration in Tieton features performances, music and art, though it’s a gallery exhibit this year rather than a large gathering. It begins Oct. 24 at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature “to-go” craft activities for all ages. The tapete (sand painting) by Oaxacan artist Fulgencio Lazo will be in place; the altar will be decorated and la Catrina will host the virtual programming.
“We’re taking the masks and social distancing and hand sanitizing very seriously,” Knox said. The warehouse is large, and organizers will limit the number of people in each room, and ensure the size of each group is five people or fewer, she said.
“We will be enforcing social distance. There will not be any in-person craft activities; there won’t be any in-person performances,” she added.
The Dos Fridas installation will return and bring to life the Frida Kahlo painting “Dos Fridas” with models who pose in place with lighting effects and attention to detail. Raul Sanchez, poet laureate of the city of Redmond, contributed a poem.
The exhibitions and community altar will be open for viewing from Oct. 24 through Nov. 11. Gallery hours at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse are noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The exhibition and gallery will be open in person and online. Virtual performances will be presented throughout October and November.
Visit tietonarts.org and the Mighty Tieton Facebook page for more information and updates.
People may still add photos and personal items of their loved one even after the community altar is up, though organizers can’t guarantee they will get them back, Knox said. Email photos to Saldana at rosie@tietonarts.org; she will print them out and put them on the altar.
“I’m even meeting up with a few people in Yakima to get their photos to put up on the altar,” Saldana said.
Saldana and Knox stressed the altar is for the entire community and anyone can participate.
Yakima exhibit
Community participation is a big part of the annual Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association altar exhibit in downtown Yakima, though the effort will be more subdued this year because of the pandemic. It will be on display from Oct. 26 through Nov. 7.
“We’re not going to have it open for people to walk through, but they can see it from the outside,” said Clara Eustis, who coordinates the exhibit at 16 N. Third St. “We’re going to comply with the COVID restrictions as much as possible. That’s why we’re not actually having people walk through.”
“We wanted to celebrate it. We’re also encouraging people to put up altars in their home. They can take pictures in their home and we’ll post them on our website and Facebook page,” she said. Email photos to clara.eustis@gmail.com.
“I do hope that people, even if they can’t make it to the altar site, they can do them in their homes and share the pictures,” Eustis said.
The downtown display usually includes about 30 ofrendas. Because organizers want people to be able to see them through the windows, they can’t go as far back into the room as they normally do, so there will be fewer, Eustis said.
“This year, we’ll probably have 10 or 15 that people could actually see and appreciate,” she said.
Eustis emailed past participants, who could sign up for 2020 altar exhibit on a first-come, first-served basis. Those involved make appointments to create their altars. “We’ll stagger when they come in to create their altars. We’ll encourage them to mask up, of course,” she said.
“I have about six or seven spots (left) right now. I think we can get a few more in there,” Eustis said.
In the past, Aspen Victim Advocacy Services has held a candlelight vigil as part of Dia de los Muertos events for victims of crime. Weather permitting, that may still happen this year, though it’s not set at this point.
Eustis thanked building owner Joe Mann for donating the space for the altar display again this year.
“Because it’s so visible from the street there, I’m really happy we could do it there this year,” she said.