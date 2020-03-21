As spring weather arrives alongside the threat of COVID-19, many in the Yakima area have sought to take advantage of opportunities to go outside and still maintain distance from others.
A few organizations announced campsite closures last week, notably in Grant County and throughout Oregon. But plenty of trails and open spaces remain accessible for those seeking fresh air during this crisis.
The Yakima Area Arboretum created a new website (https://tinyurl.com/getoutsideyakima) to highlight some of the area’s most popular places, including trails on its own property, the Yakima Greenway and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s many trails. Self-guided scavenger hunts are also offered at each of those areas, along with ideas for other things to do outside from anywhere.
CCC Executive Director Celisa Hopkins said cars have often filled the parking lot and spilled onto Scenic Drive near the Uplands trails, so she recommends going to other trailheads or checking out Rocky Top off Summitview Avenue. Even though the Union Gap Agricultural Museum’s facilities are closed, visitors are welcome to come out and hike the trails around the grounds or up Ahtanum Ridge.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Carrie McCausland said some contingency planning has been done in case closures are needed, but for now all campgrounds and trailheads on the department’s property remain open. The Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management, which maintains campgrounds and trailheads in the Yakima River Canyon, all are keeping their sites open while recommending social distancing.
That’s a marked contrast from Oregon, where three different organizations announced campground closures. Oregon Parks and Recreation will allow guests to stay until April 2 and keep campsites closed until May 8; the state’s Department of Forestry will close year-round campgrounds starting Monday; and the Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to stop camping at dispersed and established sites starting Sunday.
All Washington State Parks remain open with normal hours and camping regulations, although visitor centers are closed and events have been canceled. Mount Rainier shut down its visitor center, snow play and winter camping areas at Paradise, as well as the Longmire Museum.
The Grant Public Utility District closed five campgrounds through at least April 27 near the recreation areas of Crescent Bar, Rocky Coulee, Sand Hollow, Priest Rapids Recreation Area and the Jackson Creek Fish Camp. All facilities are closed but day-use and boat launches remain open, and golfers can still play on a self-pay system at Crescent Bar Golf Course without renting clubs or carts.